Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest star to invest in Runa

A year ago, we profiled the beverage company started by two liberal arts students in 2009. The drink is made from a tea leaf produced in the Amazonian rainforest, thereby supporting local farmers. Channing Tatum was an early investor in the company.

Today, Leonardo DiCaprio announced that he is investing in the company and joining its advisory board. Other star investors include comedian Marlon Wayans, actor Adam Rodriguez, and professional tennis players John Isner and Steve Johnson. DiCaprio is donating his shares to indigenous communities in the Amazon, allowing them to be direct shareholders in Runa.