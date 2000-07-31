Chief Acceleration Officer

Who: Lloyd Walker Company: Human Code Inc. Age: 39 Has held title for: 6 months Previous title: President of Austin Studios, a division of Human Code

Lloyd Walker sets the pace for innovation at Human Code Inc., a digital-content studio that builds Web sites, computer games, and broadband programming. As the alpha speed freak for its New Business Ventures group, Walker works with a team of “300-plus artists, poets, and engineers” to lead the company into the future.

How do you lead a speed team?

Pragmatic vision. To identify and drive new markets, I need the insight of a leader who is grounded in reality and the creativity of a dreamer who is inspired by wild-eyed imagination.

How do you stay up to speed?

Just-in-time research and development. We constantly formulate and test our product ideas, rather than license an R&D group to run off for a year and return with a packaged solution.

When is the right time to speed up?

We build a credible image of the future through incremental change, create a shared vision, and then our designers and engineers make it real. I don’t have to lead the charge at that point. I just have to get the hell out of the way.