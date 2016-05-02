Uber hit with more labor class action suits

Just days after the ride-sharing service agreed to pay $100 million to settle class action suits brought by drivers in California and Massachusetts, Uber is facing at least another lawsuit, saying it misclassified drivers as contractors rather than employees, TechCrunch reports. The suit, filed in federal court in Chicago, seeks overtime pay on behalf of all Uber drivers nationwide, except those in California and Massachusetts. It joins yet another class action, filed in Miami federal court late last month, with more or less the same claims.