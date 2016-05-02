See the “cognitive dress” designed by Watson and fashion house Marchesa 

At the Met Gala in Manhattan tonight, one model will be wearing a “cognitive dress”: a gown designed by Marchesa that will shift in color based on input from IBM’s Watson supercomputer. The dress features gauzy white roses, each embedded with an LED that will display different colors depending on the general sentiment of tweets about the Met Gala. The algorithm powering the dress relies on Watson Color Theory, which links emotions to colors, and on the Watson Tone Analyzer, a service that can detect emotion in text.