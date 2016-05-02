The best cities to start a small business may surprise you

Grand Rapids, Michigan, may not seem like a great location for young entrepreneurs, but it should be, per this survey by WalletHub . It’s the second best metropolitan area for startups, according to the site, whose analysts crunched about 16 metrics , from five-year survival rate to office-space affordability to educational attainment of the local labor force. They also came up with some interesting findings:

• Miami has the most startups per 100,000 residents (246), which is nearly 12 times more than in Columbus, Georgia, the city with the fewest (21).

• Irvine, California, has the highest percentage of college-educated workforce (65.6%), which is nearly six times higher than in San Bernardino, California, the city with the lowest (11.7%).

In this map, mouse over to see how your city ranks: