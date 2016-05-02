Will the real Satoshi Nakamoto please stand up?

Earlier today, Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright came forward as the bitcoin creator, a mysterious figure that has gone by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto since bitcoin’s inception.

But as with previous theories about Nakamoto’s identity, allegations to the contrary quickly followed, arguing that the cryptographic proof Wright provided did not hold up to scrutiny. The Wikipedia page for Satoshi Nakamoto reflects this tug-of-war, despite claims from Bitcoin’s chief scientist Gavin Andresen that Wright and Nakamoto are one and the same.

I can only imagine the unholy nerd war that is going on in Wikipedia right now https://t.co/6KQqjZNGLU — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) May 2, 2016