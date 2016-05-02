advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

You can try to buy an Oculus Rift at Best Buy starting May 7

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

On Saturday, 48 Best Buy stores in the U.S. will host Oculus Rift installations that offer virtual-reality game demos and “a small number of Rifts” for purchase. Oculus is also launching a program called “Oculus Live” that allows prospective customers to reserve a Rift demo at a Best Buy up to a month in advance. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life