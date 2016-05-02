Indian medical app Lybrate launched a doctor consultation bot in Facebook Messenger

Lots of ink has been spilled about the new focus on AI bots from tech giants like Facebook and Microsoft. Now Lybrate—an Indian startup whose mobile app connects patients with doctors for virtual consultations—has launched a bot on Facebook Messenger that will allow patients to more conveniently connect with the platform’s more than 100,000 doctors, find vetted medical content, and interact with a health quiz. With just 840,000 registered physicians in India, there is only one doctor for roughly every 1,400 citizens in the country. Lybrate is aiming to close the gap between patients and existing doctors. However, using AI bots in the health care space could bring up issues of liability insofar as those bots suggest calls to action or offer up diagnoses.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens