Indian medical app Lybrate launched a doctor consultation bot in Facebook Messenger

Lots of ink has been spilled about the new focus on AI bots from tech giants like Facebook and Microsoft. Now Lybrate—an Indian startup whose mobile app connects patients with doctors for virtual consultations—has launched a bot on Facebook Messenger that will allow patients to more conveniently connect with the platform’s more than 100,000 doctors, find vetted medical content, and interact with a health quiz. With just 840,000 registered physicians in India, there is only one doctor for roughly every 1,400 citizens in the country. Lybrate is aiming to close the gap between patients and existing doctors. However, using AI bots in the health care space could bring up issues of liability insofar as those bots suggest calls to action or offer up diagnoses.