Google and Facebook want to help NYC foster the next Google and Facebook

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Joining them in this mission are some of Silicon Valley’s major players—Airbnb, Snapchat, and Uber, to name a few—all of whom have teamed up to create and support the Tech:NYC coalition. As a member-backed advocacy nonprofit, Tech:NYC will “increase civic engagement by leaders of the New York tech community, and advocate for policies that will attract tech talent, jobs, and opportunity to NYC,” according to a blog post by co-chairs Fred Wilson and Tim Armstrong. 

