North Carolina governor calls Salesforce CEO a “corporate bully”

Gov. Pat McCrory lashed out at Marc Benioff after the Salesforce CEO helped lead the charge against the state’s law restricting gay rights in March, forcing the governor to narrow the scope of the legislation, reports the Wall Street Journal. Benioff’s activism has inspired other companies but also drawn some criticism. Salesforce director and former Secretary of State Colin Powell recently warned Benioff that he risks prompting a backlash against the company: