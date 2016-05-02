advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How useful is a transportation service for the disabled if it has no vehicles?

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

Uber is working on making UberWAV, which offers vehicles especially for people with power wheelchairs or motorized scooters, less of a ghost town. It has a long way to go, reports CNN.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life