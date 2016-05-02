Most people don’t bother to negotiate their pay

As many as three in five people surveyed by Glassdoor just accepted a salary offer at a new or current job without asking for more. That number goes up when factoring in gender: 68% of women didn’t negotiate their salary offer as opposed to 52% of men .

That may be due to bias from hiring managers. The Glassdoor survey found that among those who negotiated, only 10% got more money, but they were mostly men (15% vs. just 4% of women).

By not speaking up to ask for a better deal, women—especially in their first jobs—can lose up to $500K over the course of their careers.