Sony patent reveals contact lenses that can record, zoom, and play back video

By David Holmes

In a development seemingly ripped from a Philip K. Dick sci-fi novel, Sony has filed a patent for a set of smart content lenses capable of recording, storing, and playing back video via the use of various eyelid movements.

