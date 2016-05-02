Morning intelligence

• Did you catch Obama’s remarks at his last White House Correspondents’ Dinner ? His best zingers included: “I want to thank Joe Biden… for not shooting anybody in the face.”

• Hulu is hard at work on a new subscription plan that will offer live and on-demand programming from networks like ABC, ESPN, FOX, and FX.

• Turns out the founder of bitcoin—who goes by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto—is actually an Australian computer scientist and entrepreneur named Craig Wright.

• Here’s another look at Apple’s new “spaceship” campus, which is nearing completion and will be ready for employees to move in by next year.