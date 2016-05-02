advertisement
If fired post-sale, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer could get $55M

By David Holmes1 minute Read

That’s according to a 10-K filing from Friday spotted by Variety. Yahoo is currently courting a number of prospective bidders, including Verizon, and if Mayer is fired within a year of her company being sold, she will net nearly $55 million in cash severance, benefits, and accelerated stock options:

