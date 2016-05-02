Is this man bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto?

Craig Wright, a 45-year-old IT and security consultant from Australia, is “Satoshi Nakamato,” the person who invented the bitcoin virtual currency, according to the BBC . They reached that conclusion after Wright provided technical evidence to the broadcaster, including cryptographic keys linked to the first bitcoin transaction from Nakamato in 2009. Other bitcoin researchers and scientists support the BBC’s and Wright’s claim .

“Satoshi Nakamato” disappeared from public view after 2011 and since then there has been plenty of speculation about his identity. In a statement, Wright said he came forward now “to dispel any negative myths and fears about bitcoin. I cannot allow the misinformation that has been spread to impact the future of bitcoin and the blockchain.”

Wright also wrote a lengthy blog post proclaiming that his unmasking doesn’t mean an end to his involvement with cryptocurrency:

Since those early days, after distancing myself from the public persona that was Satoshi, I have poured every measure of myself into research. I have been silent, but I have not been absent. I have been engaged with an exceptional group and look forward to sharing our remarkable work when they are ready.

Satoshi is dead.

But this is only the beginning.

