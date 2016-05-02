Hulu is reportedly working on a channel-based streaming TV service

Walt Disney and 21st Century Fox are close to finalizing a deal with Hulu to offer some of their most popular channels, including ABC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Fox News, and FX, reports the Wall Street Journal. And Hulu is trying to get other broadcasters to provide streams of their television channels for the new service, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2017. The new service, which is yet to be named, is an attempt to win over cord-cutters who are eschewing traditional cable packages for broadband-based video services.