Hulu is reportedly working on a channel-based streaming TV service

Walt Disney and 21st Century Fox are close to finalizing a deal with Hulu to offer some of their most popular channels, including ABC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Fox News, and FX, reports the Wall Street Journal. And Hulu is trying to get other broadcasters to provide streams of their television channels for the new service, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2017. The new service, which is yet to be named, is an attempt to win over cord-cutters who are eschewing traditional cable packages for broadband-based video services.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens