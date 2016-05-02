For first time ever, a federal judge orders someone to unlock an iPhone with their fingerprint

The judge ordered an identity theft suspect to press her finger to her iPhone’s Touch ID only 45 minutes after the request by prosecutors, reports the L.A. Times. Legal experts are divided on whether the order violates the 5th Amendment, which protects against self-incrimination. Some said it did, but others noted that the judge in a Virginia case in 2014 “reasoned that providing a fingerprint was akin to giving a key, while giving a passcode — stored in one’s mind — entailed revealing knowledge and therefore testifying,” notes the Times.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens