For first time ever, a federal judge orders someone to unlock an iPhone with their fingerprint

The judge ordered an identity theft suspect to press her finger to her iPhone’s Touch ID only 45 minutes after the request by prosecutors, reports the L.A. Times. Legal experts are divided on whether the order violates the 5th Amendment, which protects against self-incrimination. Some said it did, but others noted that the judge in a Virginia case in 2014 “reasoned that providing a fingerprint was akin to giving a key, while giving a passcode — stored in one’s mind — entailed revealing knowledge and therefore testifying,” notes the Times.