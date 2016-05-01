CIA “live-tweeting” bin Laden raid 5 years later

Looking for a particularly macabre way to spend your Sunday? The CIA has you covered .

To commemorate the fifth anniversary of the raid in Pakistan that resulted in the killing of Osama bin Laden, the spy agency is “live-tweeting” a re-enactment of the action.

To mark the 5th anniversary of the Usama Bin Ladin operation in Abbottabad we will tweet the raid as if it were happening today.#UBLRaid — CIA (@CIA) May 1, 2016

This is not for the faint of heart. We all know how this went down. We all know that a man on the ground in Abbottabad, the city where bin Laden was hiding, tweeted that he’d heard helicopters flying over his house, and went on to post several more tweets on that May 2011 day that turned out to be the precursors to Navy SEALs storming bin Laden’s compound, and then killing the Al Qaeda leader.

Historical tweeting is a thing. I just don’t know that we’ve seen it done this way before. Judge for yourself.