YouTube’s claims about the royalties it owes to musicians sound . . . curious

Over the past two years, YouTube has joined Spotify and Pandora as a frequent target of artists claiming that they’re owed royalty payments. YouTube maintains that its users only listen to one hour of music a month, compared to Spotify’s users, who listen to 55 hours a month.

Not entirely convinced by YouTube’s “one-hour” claims, the industry website Digital Music News crunched some numbers and found that, if true, it would mean music only makes up 2.5% of YouTube’s total activity. Meanwhile, independent industry analysts estimate this figure is closer to 40% or 50%. So either the analysts are way off, or YouTube may be wildly underestimating its users’ music listening habits.