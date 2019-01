The @Beyonce effect: We’re seeing notable spikes in use of the ???? and ???? emojis on Twitter. #LEMONADE pic.twitter.com/RwnQtJDFuj — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) April 28, 2016

Twitter says there’s been an upswing in tweets containing the bee emoji, too—1.8 million tweets in April, to be exact—but that’s no surprise in a month during which Queen B dropped the transcendent Lemonade.