NFL shooting VR video of the draft

It’s all part of the league’s ongoing experiment to see how virtual reality can enhance football fans’ experience.

According to Vice President of Digital Media Business Development Vishal Shah, the NFL is partnering with Jaunt, a leading producer of VR content, on shooting the draft. The idea is that viewers will be able to see, up close and personal, things like draft prospects arriving, walking the red carpet, and walking across the stage after hearing their name called. It’s not clear when the NFL will make the content available.

The NFL has been exploring VR for more than a year, Shah told Fast Company. It has shot game action in VR during six games in 2015, and had a VR showcase at the recent Super Bowl City in San Francisco.

“We at the NFL had identified both VR and [augmented reality] as exciting, emerging platforms to deliver native experiences for fans,” Shah said. “We know these technologies impact both the at-home experience and stadium experience, as well as training.”