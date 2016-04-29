It was a rollercoaster ride for the tech sector this week

Amid a turbulent time for the industry, Amazon and Facebook stood out this week with strong earnings and better-than-expected results. Overall, the S&P 500 information technology subsector has been disappointing so far this year with earnings down 7.1% and sales down 5.5%, reports Marketwatch. And the face of that grim picture is Apple, which reported its first quarterly revenue and profit decline since 2003. Drown your sorrows this weekend with a glass of Burgundy and repeat listens of “Purple Rain.”