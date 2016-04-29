RIP @MagicRecs: 2013-2016

Chatbots are apparently all the rage now , but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from retiring one of the earliest—and most effective—examples of a social bot: @MagicRecs , a surprisingly intuitive and non-intrusive bot that recommended accounts or tweets to users via Direct Messages.

Update: Twitter sent the following clarification about the demise of @MagicRecs:

“@MagicRecs is no longer regularly sending recommendations through Direct Message. Recommendations that were previously shared via Direct Message are now delivered via push notification. Users can control recommendation notifications in their mobile notification settings.”