Would you trust Google with your health information?

The search giant may have access to a huge volume of patient data from the U.K.’s National Health Service, according to a report from New Scientist.

Google recently acquired an AI startup called DeepMind, which is designed to alert NHS hospital staff about patients at risk of serious complications. Details about the acquisition were thin on the ground, but now the New Scientist is claiming that it involves a data-sharing agreement between DeepMind and the the Royal Free NHS Trust.

“The data-sharing agreement gives Google access to information on millions of NHS patients,” the article reads.