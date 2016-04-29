advertisement
NBC strikes deal with Snapchat to share Olympic highlights

By David Holmes

According to Bloomberg, this is the first time the network has agreed to share video of the Olympics, making it all the more noteworthy that the Comcast-owned company selected upstart Snapchat as its first video partner, and not a more established second-screen social network like Facebook or Twitter.

