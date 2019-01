Pavel Durov is vehemently denying reports that Google CEO Sundar Pichai approached him last year with a $1 billion offer.

“Bullshit,” he told TechCrunch. “I haven’t had any acquisition talks or meetings with Google. I am acquainted to Google people and Sundar of course, but acquisition, 1 billion—all of that is false.”

Yeah, that should put an end to the rumors.