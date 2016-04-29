Like vultures, fitness brands are capitalizing on Classpass’s price hike

David Barton’s new gym in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen, TMPL, will let you take free classes if you show your ClassPass app . Crunch sent out emails to ClassPass members with a special deal:

And a startup called Skyfit wrote to inform us that it has the solution to the ClassPass price hike: a playlist that allows you to hear famous personal trainers coaching you for $10 a month. So basically a version of Nike+, except you have to pay for it. (Not sure how this is the same as going to a boutique fitness class, but okay. )

It’s a scary, cutthroat place out there in the land of Zumba and pilates and barre.