Google? Facebook? Amazon? Which has the best tech talent?

A deep dive into the data from 198,000 companies and 7.45 million job changes by tech professionals during the past 25 years comes to us courtesy of Paysa. What analysis of the most recent movements shows is a density of tech talent in some companies and a growing deficit in others (looking at you, Yahoo).
Companies are graded on a score of 1 to 250, with 1 being the highest. A lot of factors play into the scores, but the flow of talent is a big one, particularly when one employee goes from a highly regarded company to a lesser one.