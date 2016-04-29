Bromance movies are “infantile,” say bros

In a recent survey conducted by Dove Men+Care, nearly three-quarters of American men ages 25–54 say that “pop culture does not give enough credit to the support and care involved in men’s friendships.”

“For decades women have been considered the friendship experts,” renowned gender and masculinity researcher Michael Kimmel, who consulted on the Dove study, tells Fast Company. “Think of Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals on Sex and the City.”

But in fact, men seem to be forming deeper, more authentic bonds than they have in the past, with potentially huge consequences for the workplace.