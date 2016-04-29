advertisement
Now you too can play the “woman card”

By Kathleen Davis1 minute Read

In the 2016 election, every comment becomes a hashtag and every hashtag can be co-opted as a cash grab. So it should surprise no one that the Clinton campaign has turned Donald Trump’s sexist comments earlier this week into a fundraising opportunity. 

Supporters who donate to the Clinton campaign will now be sent a pink “woman card” of their own. The minimum donation to receive the card is $1, but it should really be 79 cents. 

