Morning intelligence

• Amazon made a strong showing in its earnings report last night, boasting its highest profit yet—$513 million —largely due to its thriving cloud business. Its stock jumped by more than 11% in after-hours trading—which, for CEO Jeff Bezos, means an additional $6 billion in his coffers.

• LinkedIn’s earnings also exceeded expectations and revealed that 433 million people are still using the professional networking service for, well, professional networking.

• Comcast officially bought DreamWorks for $3.8 billion. It’s likely a bittersweet moment for DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, whose name has long been synonymous with the animation studio.

• Russia is drawing up legislation that could put bitcoin users behind bars and issue steep fines.

• The body found at Apple’s Cupertino campus on Wednesday was identified as a 25-year-old employee named Edward Mackowiak who, according to a deleted LinkedIn page, was a software engineer. The death has been ruled a suicide.