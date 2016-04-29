Etsy makes big strides in hiring women yet lags on racial diversity

In its second* diversity report, the peer-to-peer marketplace says that women made up half the leadership and management roles at the company in 2015, a significant improvement over 2014 (women managers increased to roughly 50% from 44% and women in leadership roles increased to 50% from 37%). It also allows employees to self-report their gender , with 0.5% identifying as “other” than male or female. In a blogpost, Etsy Director of Culture & Engagement Juliet Gorman wrote: “This reflects our belief that gender lies on a spectrum, and follows operational changes we’ve made in the last year, such as converting our bathrooms to be gender inclusive.”

Yet Etsy remains overwhelmingly white, with only a slight improvement in racial diversity. Last year, its workforce was 78.6% white compared to 79% white in 2014.

*An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that this is Etsy’s first diversity report. Etsy published its first diversity report in September 2014.