advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Etsy makes big strides in hiring women yet lags on racial diversity

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In its second* diversity report, the peer-to-peer marketplace says that women made up half the leadership and management roles at the company in 2015, a significant improvement over 2014 (women managers increased to roughly 50% from 44% and women in leadership roles increased to 50% from 37%). It also allows employees to self-report their gender, with 0.5% identifying as “other” than male or female. In a blogpost, Etsy Director of Culture & Engagement Juliet Gorman wrote: “This reflects our belief that gender lies on a spectrum, and follows operational changes we’ve made in the last year, such as converting our bathrooms to be gender inclusive.” 

Yet Etsy remains overwhelmingly white, with only a slight improvement in racial diversity. Last year, its workforce was 78.6% white compared to 79% white in 2014.

*An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that this is Etsy’s first diversity report. Etsy published its first diversity report in September 2014.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life