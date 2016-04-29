Xiaomi will start selling its Apple Watch competitor later this year

The Chinese tech giant’s cofounder Liu De told the audience at a conference in Beijing that the Mi smartwatch will be ready in the second half of 2016, reports Gizmo China. Xiaomi already sells other wearables including a fitness tracker (Mi Band) and is also developing Mituwatch, a $46 smartwatch for kids that lets parents keep track of them. De also told the conference that Xiaomi is working on electric bikes and self-balancing walking robots.