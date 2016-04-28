More proof that the world doesn’t need that many meal-delivery startups

San Francisco-based startup Kitchit is shutting down , reports TechCrunch ‘s Megan Rose Dickey . The company sent an on-demand chef to your home to prepare dinner in your own kitchen—which made it extremely similar to New York’s Kitchensurfing, which folded earlier this month . In March, SpoonRocket, which delivered freshly-prepared meals, also met its demise .

The increasing death toll for on-demand meal startups doesn’t mean that the whole concept is doomed: San Francisco’s Postmates, which picks up food at restaurants and brings it to your door, is reportedly doing even better than we knew. But as with many startup categories, it may turn out that only the strongest of the field survive. And the safest bets may be those companies that—like Postmates—keep their costs and logistics in check by not actually trying to prepare the meals themselves.