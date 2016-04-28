You may be able to watch live VR video from space in 2017

If you’re jealous of astronauts who watch Earth from outer space, get ready for your own view from the skies.

SpaceVR, a San Francisco startup that is planning to launch a special 360-degree camera into space, said today that it has raised $1.25 million in financing and is now planning on launching its camera, known as the Overview 1, next year.

At the Silicon Valley VR conference in San Jose, SpaceVR CEO Ryan Holmes, announced the funding as well as the specs for the Overview 1, which will consist of two 4K lenses with wide field-of-view. The company plans on having the camera launched to the International Space Station next year aboard a SpaceX rocket, then deployed into space by a Nanoracks cubesat launcher.

It will orbit the Earth every 90 minutes, allowing people at home with VR headsets like an Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear VR or Google Cardboard, to see things like auroras, lightning storms, city lights, and everything else that happens on terra firma from space.