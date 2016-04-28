Color Genomics is now offering a $249 hereditary cancer risk panel

Color Genomics, the startup founded by Twitter veterans , is now offering a $249 test for men and women to check their breast, colorectal, melanoma, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, stomach, and uterine hereditary cancer risks. Previously, the company only tested for genetic mutations associated with breast and ovarian cancer.

If $249 seems pricey, it’s worth checking to see whether your employer covers the test. Color Genomics’ test is an employee benefit at Visa, Instacart, Medium, Stripe, Slack and more.