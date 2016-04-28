ClassPass CEO surprised by backlash to recent price hike

Yesterday, ClassPass announced that in New York, its Unlimited plan was going up to $200 from $125 . This sent New Yorkers with a penchant for spinning and barre classes into a tizzy .

But today, at an event at the Reebok HQ in Canton, Massachusetts, ClassPass CEO told Fast Company that what didn’t make the headlines is that it is now offering lower-priced options, responding to the needs of customers who only attend a few classes a month. Now, you can get 5 classes a month for $75 and 10 for $135. “We’d been talking about moving into tiered pricing for a while now, so this wasn’t a big surprise,” Payal Kadakia said. I asked if she was taken aback by the media backlash and she said she was.

Still, for customers who had gotten used to going to a different class after work everyday, this definitely feels like a bait and switch.