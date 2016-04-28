Twitter to App Store: Stop calling us a social network

After years of being categorized as a “Social Networking” app in the iOS App Store, Twitter has decided to reclassify itself as a “News” app , TechCrunch notes. One reason for the change is that Twitter’s brand identity is now less about connecting with friends and family and more about getting the news of the day the moment it breaks.

But TechCrunch points out another, more self-serving reason for the reclassification: Visibility. According to App Annie, throughout most of the first four months of 2016, when it was still categorized as a social app, Twitter had held steady at fifth place on the App Store’s “Social Networking” charts behind perennial favorites Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Pinterest. Once it became classified as a news app, however, Twitter leapt to the top of its new category’s chart, beating out Reddit, CNN Politics, CNN, and theSkimm.

In any case, I can’t wait for director David Fincher’s hotly-anticipated The Social Network follow-up, The News App.