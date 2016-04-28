advertisement
Report: Alphabet in late talks to offer FIat Chrysler self-driving car tech

By David Holmes1 minute Read

According to The Wall Street Journal, Alphabet (the company formerly known as Google) is more concerned with supplying its technology to incumbent automakers like Fiat (the company formerly known as Chrysler) than building its own vehicles operated by robots (the dominant civilization formerly known as humanity).

