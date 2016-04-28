Internet trolls love them some Carly Fiorina

When Carly Fiorina announced she was running for president last year, this happened. Yesterday, in a gambit to sway female voters, Ted Cruz said Fiorina would be his running mate if he becomes the GOP nominee—and, well, I’ll just direct you to carlyfiorinaforvicepresident.com.
Fiorina repeatedly spoke out against Planned Parenthood during her presidential campaign, which explains why the group’s EVP Dawn Laguens told ThinkProgress that a Cruz-Fiorina ticket “gives women in this country nightmares” and dubbed them “the most loathsome pair in America.”