Elon Musk’s SpaceX wins its first-ever Air Force launch contract

It’s been over 10 years since the Air Force allowed any company other than United Launch Alliance—a partnership between mega-corporations Boeing and Lockheed Martin—to manage one of its space launch contracts. So when the Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center announced that the contract for its next GPS satellite would be open to industry newcomers, Elon Musk’s SpaceX was a natural fit. In fact, Boeing and Lockheed didn’t even compete for the $82.7 million contract, according to Reuters, with the alliance “citing accounting issues, implications of trade sanctions limiting imports of its rockets’ Russian-made engines and, according to a former ULA vice president, SpaceX’s cut-rate pricing.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens