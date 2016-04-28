advertisement
The Elon Musk-backed OpenAI nonprofit created a “gym” for machine learning research

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Its raison d’être is “developing and comparing reinforcement learning algorithms,” according to the nonprofit’s blog post. The goal of OpenAI is to conduct AI research with an emphasis on how to “benefit humanity,” and to do so in a transparent way. OpenAI Gym is a great example of that: The team was using the platform internally and realized it would also be valuable for other people in the reinforcement learning space (a division of machine learning). 

