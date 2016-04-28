Kabul hosts Afghanistan’s national female wheelchair basketball championships

It’s been a bummer of a week for basketball fans, as three of the NBA’s most exciting players—Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and the preposterous basketball mutant Stephen Curry—all went down with injuries. But don’t worry: these Afghan women taking part in today’s final match of the National Female Wheelchair Basketball Championship in Kabul are here to bring a little joy back to the court.
Disabled Afghan women take part in a wheelchair basketball championship in #Kabul. #APPhoto by @aprahmati pic.twitter.com/7sPFKQhnsi
— AP Images (@AP_Images) April 28, 2016