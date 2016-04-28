Oculus’ Luckey: VR offers small developers the chance to make a big impact

The virtual reality whizkid doesn’t think you have to be a giant developer to succeed in the space. At the Silicon Valley VR conference in San Jose today, Luckey told a keynote audience that there are plenty of reasons why developers are jumping into VR right now, and that those reasons are different for everyone.

“Some want to get into something they see like the [early stages of the] mobile games industry,” Luckey said on stage at SVVR. “Right now in the VR industry, there’s a lot of room for a small developer to make a big impact…For others, it comes to down to [someone] handing them big piles of money, and that’s why they get into VR.”

Ultimately, developers need to be aware, he said, that these are the early days of VR games, “when it’s not clear there’s going to be an immediate return on investment.”

