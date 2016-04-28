advertisement
Carl Icahn: I’m out of Apple

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The billionaire investor told CNBC’s “Power Lunch” that he sold his position in Apple in the wake of the company’s first year-over-year revenue decline since 2003. “We no longer have a position in Apple,” Icahn said, adding that it’s a “great company.” Icahn owned less than one percent of the company’s shares, though he has wielded plenty of influence over the years. Today, the stock has been trading about 1.5 percent lower after falling more than 6 percent on Wednesday.

