Arianna Huffington tells HuffPo staff that Uber board position won’t influence coverage

On Wednesday, Uber announced its newest board member: Arianna Huffington, president and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post . The move has left many questioning whether HuffPo can continue to report on Uber impartially. In an effort to assuage these concerns, Huffington gave an interview to HuffPo labor reporter Dave Jamieson, who published a piece titled, “Arianna Huffington Did Not Edit This Story About Uber.”

“Today might be my first day on the Uber board, but I’m in year 11 as Editor-in-Chief of The Huffington Post,” Huffington said, adding that she will recuse herself from coverage of Uber.

But one anonymous senior HuffPo editor told Jamieson that the Arianna-Uber alliance “makes me very uncomfortable.”