Report: No one will face criminal charges for Doctors Without Borders hospital attack

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The deadly airstrike that demolished the medical facility in Afghanistan last fall, killing 42 people, prompted multiple investigations. The Pentagon has punished 16 U.S. service members, including a two-star general, for their roles in the attack but in ways that fall far short of criminal charges, according to the Los Angeles Times:

 • One two-star general was suspended from command “and ordered out of Afghanistan.”

• Six were sent to counseling

• Seven were issued letters of reprimand

• Two were ordered to retraining courses

