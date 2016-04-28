Trump “demons” said to harass Sanders supporters in “Second Life”

For months, Sanders supporters have been meeting in a Roman-style space near a beautiful meadow in the virtual world to lounge around and calmly discuss their candidate. But recently they’ve been harassed by Trump’s allies (some of whom are demons) who have reportedly been waving Nazi flags and banners adorned with Trump’s name, reports Motherboard. And the Republican frontrunner’s supporters have even taken over property next to the Sanders headquarters to erect a Trump billboard and a statue that spews fireworks from an orange-colored head. No wonder on whether the Sanders clan plans to get its revenge by levying high taxes and repeatedly chanting “millionaires and billionaires.”