Obama just burned both Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump in his own subtle way

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The president sat down with Andrew Ross Sorkin for the New York Times magazine and took a dig at the populist policies advocated by Trump and Sanders, both of whom have attacked free-trade agreements and expressed nostalgia for earlier periods in American history:

Obama considered the problem from a political perspective. “In some ways,” he said, “engaging in those hard changes that we need to make to create a more nimble, dynamic economy doesn’t yield immediate benefits and can seem like a distraction or an effort to undermine a bygone era that doesn’t exist. And that then feeds, both on the left and the right, a temptation to say, ‘If we could just go back to an era in which our borders were closed,’ or ‘If we could just go back to a time when everybody had a defined-benefit plan,’ or ‘We could just go back to a time when there wasn’t any immigrant that was taking my job, things would be O.K.’ ” He didn’t mention Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders by name, but the implications were obvious.

